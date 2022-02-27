Gov. Youngkin calls for Roanoke to end partnership with Russian sister city, organization responds

ROANOKE, Va. – In the wake of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Governor Glenn Youngkin is calling for decisive action in support of Ukraine.

Notably, the Governor has called for Roanoke to end its sister city partnership with its Russian city.

Since October 1992, Roanoke Valley Sister Cities has been involved in numerous humanitarian, educational and medical initiatives in Pskov, Russia.

The Roanoke side of the Sister city partnership has furnished medical supplies and equipment for hospitals, orphanages and hospice in Pskov, according to the organizations website.

In response, the organization sent this letter to the Governor Saturday:

“Your Excellency:

Roanoke Valley Sister Cities, Inc., appreciates your concern for the people of Russia, especially the citizens of our Sister City, Pskov. We value our partnerships with our seven Sister Cities on four continents. We are committed to promoting mutual understanding, friendship, and peace as President Eisenhower envisioned in his 1956 White House Summit on Citizen Diplomacy. Through mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation, we can advance our mission -- one individual, one community at a time.

This is not the time to tell our friends in Pskov that we want to sever our ties with them. While we may not agree with the politics in Russia, or in the countries of any of our Sister Cities for that matter, we do not get involved with politics nor take a political stand on any issue. Our people-to-people relationships are the best way for us to demonstrate to the people of Pskov and Russia at large that the citizens of the Roanoke Valley and the American people are not their enemies, nor do we consider them to be ours.

Please accept our best wishes for the success of your administration in improving the lives of all Virginians.

Sincerely,

Mary Jo Fassié, President

Roanoke Valley Sister Cities, Inc.”

In addition to calling on the city of Roanoke to end their partnership, Gov. Youngkin also called on the city of Norfolk to end their partnerships with their Russian counterparts.