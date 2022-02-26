Gov. Glenn Youngkin calls for ‘decisive action’ in Virginia to show solidarity with Ukraine

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is taking a stand against Russia by calling for decisive action in support of Ukraine.

Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking action as he works to review and terminate Virginia’s ties to Russia after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion.

Youngkin is calling for a review of any and all goods and services provided by Russian companies throughout the state of Virginia, is urging Virginia mayors to end sister-city partnerships with Russian cities and is asking the Virginia Retirement System and university endowments to divest any Russian holdings immediately.

“The invasion of Ukraine by Soviet dictator Vladimir Putin cannot stand, and the people of the Commonwealth are ready to rally in opposition to this senseless attack on a sovereign nation and western ideals,” said Youngkin. “Today, we are acting to show our solidarity with the Ukrainian people as they defend their country. And while these are important steps, it is incumbent upon President Biden to take a stronger, more decisive leadership position to end this war.”

Actions taken by the governor on Saturday include: