Race on the runway for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport’s first-ever 5K

This will be the first time the airport has hosted a race.

ROANOKE, Va. – Have you ever run a race at an airport? The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is giving you that opportunity.

The first-ever Runway 5K at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport will be on Saturday, May 14 rain or shine.

Organizers hope to fundraise money for the Carilion Cancer Center in honor of Julie Jeavons, the late wife of David Jeavons, the ROA director of finance.

This event will be limited to the first 500 people who register, but it is open for all ages and abilities.

You can find prices and information on the event here.