Floyd County Humane Society looking to advance in nationwide donation drive

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Not a basketball fan? Here’s another team you can cheer on this March, the Floyd County Humane Society.

The organization is one of 64 taking part in the 2022 March Muttness Tournament, organized by the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

In Round 1, Floyd handily defeated its challenger, Animal Friends - Thinking Outside the Cage in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, by raising $1,131.45 to Animal Friend’s $241.27.

In Round 2, which ends at 11 p.m. Monday, Floyd is leading the Pioneer Humane Society in Pendleton, Oregon $747.30 to $478.89.

Beginning Wednesday at 11 a.m. is the next round, the Snuggly 16! which lasts until March 11 at 11 p.m.

You can help the Floyd County Humane Society continue to advance by clicking here to donate.

Below is a look at the dates for the other remaining rounds:

Round 4: Excellent 8 - March 13-15

Round 5: Furry 4 -March 17-19

Round 6: Championship - March 21-23

All rounds open at 11 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.