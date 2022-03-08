Tractor-trailer driver dies after Route 58 crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A 21-year-old man died after a crash in Pittsylvania County on Monday afternoon near Ringgold.

At about 2:20 p.m., a tractor-trailer was going east on Route 58 when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a fence and then struck a stack of wooden pallets in the parking lot of a lumber yard, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened about seven-tenths of a mile east of Route 58′s intersection with Ringgold Depot Road in Pittsylvania County.

Melquavis Keyarvis Turnipseed, 21, of Mantee, Mississippi, was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

He was taken to Sovah Health in Danville, where police said he later died.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash which remains under investigation.