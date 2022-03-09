Budweiser Clydesdales may not appear in Roanoke’s St. Patrick’s Day parade due to inclement weather

The Budweiser Clydesdales participate in the St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 19, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. – While Roanoke’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will be happening rain or shine, the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales might not be able to participate due to inclement weather.

The gentle giants are slated to make a special appearance in the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 12; however, parade officials say the Clydesdale team’s inclement weather policy doesn’t allow the iconic horses to come out in snow or rain.

Although rain and snow are in Saturday’s forecast for several parts of Virginia including Roanoke, parade officials are still hoping there will be a clear window that allows the Clydesdales to still take part in the parade.

Saturday’s parade would be their first appearance in Roanoke in several years after the 2020 parade, a parade they were supposed to appear in, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the Shamrock Festival has been moved to next Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Kids Zone that was scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. has been canceled.