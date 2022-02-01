29º
Budweiser Clydesdales set to appear in the Roanoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Parade is March 12 in downtown Roanoke

Hannah Williams, WSLS 10

ROANOKE, Va. – Some of the world’s most recognizable horses are coming to Roanoke next month!

On St. Patrick’s Day weekend, families can head downtown to the Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade and catch a glimpse of the world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales.

The eight horses will be hitched to a red beer wagon and travel the parade route, Jefferson Street to Campbell Avenue, concluding at Williamson Road.

The Clydesdales will be traveling alongside a Dalmatian, a dog initially bred to protect and guard both the horses and wagons.

This appearance in Roanoke is one of the hundreds made annually by the Clydesdales.

It will also be their first appearance in Roanoke in several years, as the 2020 parade, which the horses were originally scheduled to appear at, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade and Shamrock Festival will be held on March 12, starting at 11 a.m.

