TSA confiscates handgun from man’s carry-on at Roanoke’s airport

This handgun was detected in a man’s carry-on bag at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport TSA security checkpoint on Saturday, March 12, according to the TSA.

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities cited an Atlanta man who they said tried to fly out of Roanoke with a handgun in his carry-on bag on Saturday.

A Transportation Security Administration officer manning the checkpoint spotted the weapon and ammunition in the X-ray machine and alerted police, who confiscated the gun and cited the man on weapons charges, according to the TSA.

The man also faces a federal financial civil citation.

The fine for having a loaded firearm at an airport ranges from $3,000 $10,000 and a criminal referral, according to the TSA website.

While the revolver was not loaded, the man had eight bullets with the gun in his carry-on bag, according to the TSA.

You can travel with firearms; however, they must be properly packaged and declared at your airline ticket counter. They must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case, and packed separately from ammunition.

The TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.