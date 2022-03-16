Vendors needed for annual Buchanan Garden Festival

As we move into spring, the town of Buchanan has the perfect outdoor activity for plant lovers.

The Buchanan Garden Festival is returning to the James River on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vendors will be selling everything from plants and trees to birdhouses, and crafts will be set up on the lawn. The event is part of revitalization efforts for downtown Buchanan.

”If you come to the community, you really will leave with a feel-good sensation,” said Harry Gleason, the community development planter for the town of Buchanan. “It is just something special about small towns when you go to these types of events. It creates a real buzz for you and for the community.”

If you’re interested in being a vendor, you can find the application here. It costs $25 to become a vendor.