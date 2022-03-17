Apparel shop in Christiansburg creates custom t-shirts to support Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has many people here at home wondering what they can do to help.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Making custom shirts at Logo Hub in Christiansburg is a daily duty. Now, they’re printing for a purpose.

“We felt like, we have an avenue of how to help people, so we decided, what do we do best? We do t-shirts,” said Logo Hub Owner Merissa Sachs.

T-shirts supporting Ukraine. Not just the message, but also the profits. 100% of sales go to relief efforts.

“It’s something that I’ve been looking at in the news, and it’s nice to know that my job also cares about something that I’m passionate about,” said Logo Hub Marketing Assistant Brianna Contessa.

There are three shirt options, with the hope to appeal to more people, so that their purchase can make a greater impact.

“It was so cool to see. Seeing the screen-printing go on, seeing how much color and detail and passion went into these was amazing,” added Contessa.

Logo Hub teamed up with the Salvation Army to make sure all the proceeds go straight to Ukraine and those helping refugees.

Ad

“It’s no longer the same everyday operations, the churches, it’s now becoming shelters for persons seeking refuge,” said Captain Charlene Cover of Salvation Army New River Valley.

Logo Hub’s whole brand is building brands. The new goal is to help build up those who need it most.

“The community has been really good to us, and this is one way that people can show their support and still give funds to those who need it,” said Sachs.

Leaving their mark on the community, one shirt at a time.