Gov. Glenn Youngkin bans vehicle modification called ‘Carolina Squat’ in Virginia

Gov. Youngkin said there are lives at risk when vehicle modifications are made.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin was in Lynchburg Monday morning to sign a new law aimed at creating safer highways.

It bans modifications to vehicles called the “Carolina Squat,” which leaders say is dangerous because it involves angling the front fender, so a car’s headlights are pointed to the sky instead of the road.

The law now prohibits the front bumper from being more than four inches higher than the rear bumper.

Youngkin was joined by local elected officials, including Republican Senator Mark Peake who sponsored the bill, and a Virginia family who lost a loved one in a car crash in February.

“The nation needs to recognize that when we enable the transformation of a vehicle to go from being safe to unsafe, to then be on our roads, puts lives at risk,” said Youngkin.

The bill has an emergency clause on it, making it law immediately instead of waiting until July 1.

Virginia joins North Carolina as the only states that are currently banning the “Carolina Squat.”