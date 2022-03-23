Roanoke man accused of killing his fiancé and dumping her body in the river pleads guilty

A Roanoke man police say shot and killed his fiancé before dumping her body in the Roanoke River has pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

On Feb. 14, DeAngelo Bonds, 22, was arrested in connection to the death of his fiancé, 18-year-old Adreonna Keffer.

This came after police received reports of “suspicious circumstances” at an apartment in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive NW, a home the two shared, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a pool of blood outside the apartment door, ammo casings and blood on the floor and walls.

After Bonds’ arrest, investigators learned that he had disposed of Keffer’s body in the Roanoke River.

On Wednesday, Bonds pleaded guilty to the following:

1st degree murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Concealment of a dead body

No word yet on when Bonds will be sentenced.

