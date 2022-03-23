Town of Pulaski seeing revitalization efforts with better downtown and skate park coming

Leaders in the Town of Pulaski said there are changes coming to the area.

One area that will be seeing changes soon is Main Street in downtown Pulaski.

Leaders said developers bought historic buildings downtown and renovated them into mixed-use facilities.

Some have apartments on the second floor, while the first floor has a business. One business is Amazing Grace Boutique and Café.

“We have a little bit of everything from new items to used items, vintage and antique,” said the owner of Amazing Grace Boutique and Café, Regina Dean.

Dean said she opened the business in March of last year, adding that she launched her business in Pulaski because the area is her home.

“I have always loved Main Street, when we were little, this was my place to come, Main Street,” Dean said.

Pulaski town leaders said there are several factors for revitalization.

One factor is the increase in population caused by rising housing costs in neighboring communities that led to a demand for small businesses. To attract more business, it meant the town needed to invest in better infrastructure.

“Including water line replacement related to streetscaping renovations including a complete overhaul of the road and sidewalk,” said Brady Deal, Pulaski Town economic development director.

While leaders are seeing improvements in the area, one that’s expected next month is a skate park and basketball court near downtown.

Part of the project was funded $4.5 million, with money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Our residents deserve the best, that is something that we have committed to every step of the way is that our residents deserve the best, they don’t deserve parks and facilities that are of a lower quality because of where they’re located,” Deal said.

In the future, business owners hope more people visit Pulaski.

“It’s the place the be, I do believe we’re on the verge of seeing great things come to Pulaski County,” Dean said.