Gov. Youngkin issues flag order to honor Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state

The U.S. and Virginia flags will be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state and federal buildings this weekend to honor the life of Madeleine Albright.

Albright, the first female US secretary of state, passed away Wednesday due to cancer, according to her family.

Albright was a trailblazer for many other female politicians and was even chosen by President Bill Clinton as America’s top diplomat in 1996.

The flags will be lowered at sunrise on March 24 until sunset on March 27.