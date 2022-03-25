53º
Newborn kittens back with their mom after they were found in the backseat of a car in Lynchburg

A Lynchburg man called Animal Control when he opened his car door to a surprise

Kortney Lockey, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Friday morning brought a reunion for a furry Lynchburg family.

Five newborn kittens were found in the backseat of a car Thursday night. The mom was most likely trying to take shelter during the storm when she found an open window.

The kittens were taken in for care, but their best shot at surviving was to find Mom.

The Humane Society shared the story on Facebook. It didn’t take long for the community to come together and help reunite the family.

“During kitten season, we have a lot of orphan kittens,” Community Pet Coordinator Kiera Rogerson said. “Whenever possible, we try to find that mom so that they have that best chance of survival. It’s really hard to take care of day-old kittens.”

The mom and her babies are at the Lynchburg Humane Society where they can grow up, get adopted and live the pet life.

Kortney Lockey, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

