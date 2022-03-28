“It means freedom!”: Opal Lee, grandmother of Juneteenth, speaks at Virginia Tech

President Joe Biden speaks with Opal Lee after he signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Even in her ninth decade of life, Opal Lee is showing no signs of slowing down.

Affectionately known at the “grandmother of Juneteenth,” she pioneered the federal recognition of a day she says is all about freedom.

Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation (freeing) of enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed into law.

“It’s not a Texas thing and it’s not a Black thing,” said Lee. “Freedom is for everybody.”

From September 2016 through January 2017, she walked 2.5 miles a day to Washington, D.C. hoping to gain some attention for a day many weren’t aware has great significance in our country.

It took years of perseverance but eventually her dedication paid off. “We made it to the White House. I saw him sign Juneteenth into law,” stated an excited Lee.

“I’d raised a family. I’d taught school. We had a foodbank. We had a farm, but I felt like we hadn’t, or I personally hadn’t done enough,” said Lee.

June 19 means so much to Lee. More than 80 years ago, life changed for her when, as a young girl, a white mob burned down her family home, she says. Channeling the will to push forward by her parents, Lee spent her life in service to others.

She was an educator, worked several jobs to support her family, produces food on her farm for those in need, provides opportunities for those formerly incarcerated and somehow still finds time to be a family woman.

Sunday, Virginia Tech welcomed her for a community conversation. It was part of the University’s 1872 Forward celebration, a 3-day celebration that brings to life how the past shapes the present and leads the university into the future, according to their website.

Click here to see her conversation.

Here’s how Lee described being at the White House: “Christmas, my birthday, New years and everything else all rolled into one. It was momentous.”

Celebration of Juneteenth 2022 is already underway.

Lee invites everyone to walk 2.5 miles with her June 18, 2022 for the Opal Walk for Freedom. You can register for one of the walks or start your own by clicking here.

“I’m saying to young people, make yourself a committee of one.” said Lee. “You know somebody who is not on the same page you’re on. Change their mind, and their minds can be changed.”