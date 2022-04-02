Downtown Roanoke businesses hiring more employees, following national trend of more jobs being created

Over 400,000 jobs were added to the US economy during the month of March, according to the Federal Government. Here at home, local businesses are hiring more employees.

The U.S. unemployment rate hit a pandemic-era low during the month of March, meaning more people got back into the workforce.

“Record job creation, record unemployment declines, record wage gains. And by the way, jobs and unemployment are not just another statistic. They go directly to the core of what the economy represents. The ability for hard-working Americans to live with dignity, support their families, and build a better life for their children,” said President Joe Biden during a speech Friday.

Here in Southwest Virginia, employment is also picking back up. Places in downtown Roanoke like Three Notch’d attribute the spike in business to the warmer weather.

“Like any restaurant or bar, winter is a tough season. You have the employees you have from the year before but it’s hard to guarantee hours because not as many people are going out as much,” said General Manager, Ben Harvey.

More business means more employees.

“I was actually able to hire the front-of-house roles that I need,” said Harvey. “And start getting them trained up before it’s nice and warm. So it’s a really nice transition point. We are fortunate that our hiring woes are slightly behind us. But of course, I would always love more people.”

Downtown Roanoke Inc. posted a list of businesses that are now hiring.