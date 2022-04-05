Blue Ridge Parkway projects in Roanoke scheduled to wrap up during the 2022 season

Some of the closures have been in place for multiple years.

ROANOKE, Va. – Multiple projects on the Blue Ridge Parkway will be completed by the end of the year.

On Tuesday, the National Park Service announced that upgrades to the Roanoke River Bridge, located at milepost 114.7 near Explore Park, will be completed by June.

A detour for that area has been in place since May 2021.

A 150-foot chunk of road was washed away by heavy rains in May 2020 and the parkway has been closed from milepost 121.4 at U.S. Route 220 down to milepost 135.9 at Adney Gap ever since.

By the end of September, the repairs needed to stabilize the slope failures near that area at mileposts 119.7 and 127.9 are expected to wrap.

For daily road updates on the Blue Ridge Parkway, click here.