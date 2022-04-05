Danville police identify victim, find car involved in deadly motorcycle hit-and-run crash

The Danville Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in learning more about a deadly hit-and-run that happened last weekend.

DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE

The Danville Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in learning more about a deadly hit-and-run that happened last weekend.

Police said the crash killed 26-year-old Tyler Herndon, of Danville.

Thanks to help from the Danville community, police were able to locate the black 2015 Buick Verano involved in the motorcycle hit-and-run on Franklin Turnpike.

The car is now in the custody of the police department.

As Danville police continue to investigate the crash, they are asking for more help from the community.

They are asking that Danville residents who live in the area between the Gas House on Franklin Turnpike and Orphanage Road or in the Shadow Wood neighborhood check their doorbell or security cameras to see if any video of the suspect vehicle was captured between 3:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.

If you have information on this incident, you’re asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508

Anyone with information on this crash leading to an arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.

ORIGINAL STORY

Recognize this car?

According to the Danville Police Department, on Saturday, at about 3:45 p.m., the sedan hit a motorcyclist on Franklin Turnpike near Orphanage Road and left the scene before authorities arrived.

The 26-year-old Danville resident riding the motorcycle sustained serious and life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to police.

While investigating the crash, police uncovered surveillance video which is where the above image is from.

Police said that the vehicle in question may have damage to the passenger side, but the extent is unknown.

Anyone who knows the identity of the driver or the whereabouts of the vehicle in question is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction will be eligible for a cash reward.