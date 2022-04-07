New Bedford police chief says he’s ‘excited to be able to come back home’ to serve his community

Captain Ronnie Lewis will become Bedford’s 13th police chief in nearly a century.

“It has not set in yet. I’m just excited to be able to come back home,” said Lewis, a Lynchburg native who attended Rustburg High School.

He’s served nearly three decades in public safety, beginning with the Hill City’s fire department.

Lewis spent the last dozen years rising through the ranks with the Fairfax Police Department, where he currently serves as a captain.

He says he’s ready to serve Bedford’s 6,600 residents.

“I cannot wait to get out and speak with the community and really work with the men and women of the Bedford police department,” said Lewis.

Town Manager Bart Warner says Lewis was one of 30 applicants in the nationwide search.

“It was an exceptionally well-qualified pool. In fact, it was not an easy decision or process to narrow that down,” said Warner.

He tells 10 News that leaders narrowed it down based on Lewis’ knowledge of the region and preparation.

“He has plans immediately, 30, 60, 90 days, to hit the ground,” said Warner.

“The department itself has a lot of good things going on, so my job is to listen and learn,” said Lewis.

The next chapter in Lewis’ career continues when he’s sworn in on May 16.

“His chapter in the book of Bedford is going to be a really good one,” said Warner.