‘Somebody knows something’: Wife of Danville man killed in motorcycle hit-and-run pleads for justice

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville wife and mother of three is asking people to come forward.

Her husband, 26-year-old Tyler Herndon, was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Franklin Turnpike. It’s been more than a week, and she still doesn’t have any answers.

“I cannot wait for that phone call. That’s all I’m waiting for is that phone to ring,” wife Taylor Herndon said. “My phone is turned up loud and it’s fully charged. I’m just waiting for that phone call.”

The couple and their three daughters were leaving their 4-year-old’s first tee-ball practice, which Tyler coached, at Twin Spring Elementary School.

It was a nice day, and Tyler decided to follow behind on a motorcycle he bought back in January.

“He loved anything with a thrill. He loved four-wheeler riding, hunting, fishing,” Taylor said. “If you gave him a go-kart, he’d probably race a go-kart.”

The last thing the two said to each other was, “I love you.”

Taylor was just 50 feet ahead of him and only about four minutes into the drive. Something told her to check the rearview mirror.

“I saw his bike spinning to the left. It was in the middle of the median,” she said. “He was rolling and everyone was rushing to him.”

To avoid hitting a car turning into the Shadowwood Mart parking lot, Tyler laid his bike down, rolling it underneath the car.

Right away, Taylor turned the car around. When she got to her husband, she knew it was too late.

“I could tell then from what I saw and could describe to the doctors, that was not him at the scene,” she said. “I do believe that he passed away at that time.”

Tyler later died in the hospital.

The community has sent in hundreds of tips. Police were able to find the black 2015 Buick Verano they say was involved in the crash and bring it into custody.

However, they are still looking for suspects. Police are asking anyone in the area between the Gas House on Franklin Turnpike and Orphanage Road, or in the Shadow Wood neighborhood, to check their doorbell or security cameras.

They’re looking for video of the suspect vehicle between 3:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 2.

“Somebody knows something. I know you do, you know you do,” Taylor said. “You are just as guilty if you are helping them hide and it’s going to come down on you, too.”

There’s nothing that can bring Tyler back. However, Taylor says her family needs justice to get the peace they deserve.

Taylor added Tyler’s memory will live on. She said he’s an organ donor and that one of his kidneys went to the boyfriend of a woman who helped at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510. People can also call investigations at 434-799-6508.