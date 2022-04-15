Pulaski County boy gives back to teachers with school supply drive

Jacob and his mom delivered two boxes of school supplies to Pulaski Elementary School last week

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A Pulaski County boy makes teachers smile after hosting a drive to collect dozens of school supplies.

From April 1 to April 13, five-year-old Jacob asked the community to help him collect school supplies to help teachers at Pulaski Elementary School.

This week, Jacob and his mom delivered two boxes full of school supplies and organized them in a new cabinet with a sign to encourage teachers to grab what they need.

“We had two teachers come and say ‘Wow what is all this stuff for,’“ Brittany Slaughter, Jacob’s mom, said. “They said ‘Is this the extra supplies Jacob’s has been raising.’ I said yes. And they were like so ‘We can have this stuff.’ I said yeah.”

As a member of the Dublin Cub Scout Pack 742, Jacob’s next requirement was to do a kind thing for another person.

Jacob was inspired by his teacher Mrs. Etzel who he said allows all the students to grab supplies if their items break, go missing, or if they forgot at home.

He said many times people return the supplies broken so he wanted to help teachers.

After the coronavirus pandemic slashed hundreds of cub scout groups, Jacob wishes people will also show support to help bring them back.