Lexington City Council approves outdoor drinking in designated downtown area

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Lexington City Council has approved a proposal that will allow customers to carry alcohol in certain outdoor areas of downtown Lexington.

On Thursday night, the city council voted unanimously, 6-0, to approve the request for a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area License in the city.

The license allows businesses with an ABC license to sell alcohol in disposable cups that display the name or logo of the business.

Customers will then be able to take the drink outside and enjoy it within the designated area, which can be seen below:

Here's the designated area in downtown Lexington where customers can roam with their drinks. (Lexington City Council)

The ordinance will go into effect immediately.