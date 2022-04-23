Clean Valley Council celebrates Earth Day in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Clean Valley Council is pushing to keep the planet clean and green and they want people to take Earth Day seriously.

They urge people to make sure people pick up litter after themselves and ensure it ends in trash or recycling bins.

Earlier this month, volunteers picked up 21 tons of trash and 91 tires along the greenway.

“It feels wonderful, over two thousand volunteers, just this year through clean valley council cleanups have been helping to keep the earth clean and so when we talk about investing in our planet they are truly doing that,” said Courtney Carter-Plaster, Clean Valley Council executive director.

Earth Day events in Roanoke include an exhibit at the Mill Mountain Zoo, which will feature work made up of recyclable materials.