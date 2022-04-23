Northside High School reminds students to drive safe ahead of prom

Northside High School held a pep rally to bring awareness to drunk and distracted driving.

ROANOKE, Va. – Northside High School held a pep rally at the football field Friday to raise awareness about distracted and unsafe driving.

The Viking’s prom is Saturday and the school is participating in YOVASO’s Arrive Alive campaign.

The pep rally included games and activities for students including sack races with vision-altering goggles and balloon popping challenges.

It was all part of a bigger message to stay sober and safe on the road.

“We did a relay race and we had eggs and had to have drug goggles on and walk in a straight line, some people didn’t,” said Mariska Johnson, a senior at Northside.

“It was really exciting, I think the whole school gets to get involved and they get to experience their classmates supporting this Arrive Alive campaign,” added Shaylen Donald.

Johnson and Donald, as well as other students, put together a PSA to share their message to classmates about being responsible.