Department of Veterans Affairs encourage more blood donations through new campaign

It's time to roll up your sleeves to help save lives.

The pandemic has worsened an already dire shortage of blood across the nation.

It’s why the Department of Veterans Affairs is teaming up with major blood centers to encourage people to do their part and help save lives.

In the past two years, thousands of blood drives across the nation have been canceled and donors have stayed home because of COVID-19.

“Every two seconds somebody in our country needs blood,” the Co-chair of the VA National Blood Drive and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shilpa Rungta said.

Rungta said one unit of blood can save three lives. Right now, health care facilities only have one-two day’s worth of life-saving blood on hand.

More than 60% of people are able to give yet only 3% donate.

“You never know if you or a loved one is going to need blood,” Executive Director of Southwest Virginia American Red Cross Jackie Grant said. “You don’t want to be in a situation where doctors are having to decide if there’s enough blood on the shelves for you.”

The VA is continuing its “Roll up your Sleeve” National Blood Drive. They’ve partnered with America’s Blood Centers and the American Red Cross to encourage everyone to do their part.

“Together, we have one message,” Dr. Rungta said. “It is safe to give blood and you will not give COVID-19 or get COVID-19.”

In the past five months, VA’s medical centers had or scheduled nearly 250 blood drives. The VA said they need donations from diverse ethnic groups most. VA “Roll Up Your Sleeve” 2022 National Blood Drive encourages all Americans who can to donate to combat the nation’s critical shortage of life-saving blood