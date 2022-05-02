Lonesome River Band holds benefit concert for youth sports in Newport

Lonesome River Band scheduled to perform in Newport May 14.

NEWPORT, Va. – A nationally known Bluegrass band is scheduled to perform in Giles County this May to help local youth sports teams.

The Lonesome River Band is scheduled to perform in Giles County as part of a benefit concert for Newport youth baseball and softball teams. The band will perform in the historic Newport Community Center Auditorium Saturday, May 14 at 7 p.m.

Coach Perry Martin said Newport has over 70 children playing this spring across 6 different teams that play other teams in the New River Valley.

“This number will be a lot higher as we go into summer and fall teams,” Martin said.

Since its formation decades ago, Lonesome River Band continues its reputation as one of the most respected names in bluegrass music. Learn more about the band here.

Tickets are $20. Additional donations will be accepted at the door.

Tickets can be purchased here.