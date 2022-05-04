Roanoke asking public for input to revitalize historic Gainsboro neighborhood

The Gainsboro neighborhood in Roanoke has a rich, yet at time, painful history.

ROANOKE, Va. – Door after door, Chuck D’Aprix is making sure Gainsboro residents have their voices heard.

D’Aprix is with Richmond-based company Downtown Economics. His specialty is revitalizing underserved neighborhoods. He was tapped by the City of Roanoke to survey the community and come up with a revitalization plan.

″Put on our listening hats. And to come up with a plan that is workable,” said D’Aprix, the principal of Downtown Economics.

Roanoke Economic Development Specialist Aisha Johnson said the city was awarded a $50,000 state grant to conduct the study.

“We want to see what really the city can do to help the people in those communities, so they can be in a neighborhood that they’re proud of, that they love to live in,” said Johnson.

Gainsboro was once one of the most vibrant centers of black culture and business in the south, with its own hospital, library and theater.

Ronald Marsh – a special education teacher who grew up in Roanoke – said he has fond memories of visiting the thriving neighborhood.

Ad

“I used to walk to Henry Street to the theater. And then I’d go buy candy at the Dumas Hotel,” said Marsh. “And then I would also go into the little hamburger place, grab a hamburger and a hotdog and go to the theater on Saturdays.”

D’Aprix said Gainsboro can make a comeback.

“We’ll develop a plan and then come back to the neighborhood and say ‘Does this make sense?’ said D’Aprix. “I think this differs from many plans is that it isn’t from the top down, it’s from the bottom up.”

There will be a public meeting about the Gainsboro Revitalization Plan on Thursday, May 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Gainsboro Library.

You can fill out the survey online by clicking here.