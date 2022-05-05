Lynchburg firefighters expected to receive a pay increase

Lynchburg firefighters are expected to see a pay increase.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg firefighters are expected to receive a pay increase, as part of the city’s adopted budget.

Starting salary for a Basic Life Support firefighter will jump from $38,001 to $47,000.

An Advanced Life Support firefighter will move from $46,199 to $54,200.

Chief Greg Wormser says they have been working with city leaders on pay increases for more than 18 months, and it’s a way to help with recruitment and retention.

“Our folks put their lives on the line every day and see the worst of the worst every day. I think it’s important to make sure that they’re compensated properly and being given a fair wage,” said Wormser.

The increase is expected the begin on July 1.

Right now, the department still has five uniformed vacancies.