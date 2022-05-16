Bedford County man cited after he claims he forgot about two loaded guns in carry-on

A man was cited after he accidentally brought loaded guns to the airport in his carryon

ROANOKE, Va. – A Bedford County man was cited after he claims he forgot about two loaded guns found in his carry-on by TSA at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

Officials said a TSA officer spotted the weapons with the man’s carry-on items as they entered the X-ray machine. The TSA officer then alerted the police, who took the guns and issued the man a summons. He will also face a federal financial civil citation.

The man reportedly told officials that he forgot that he had the weapons with him.

“Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Guns on their person or accessible in their carry-on property are illegal and when detected at the screening checkpoint will result in a significant fine and potential criminal charges filed on the passenger. Security checkpoints and weapons don’t mix.” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

So far this year, five guns have been seized at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.