Two unloaded guns found at Roanoke elementary school, officials say

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities are investigating after two unloaded guns were discovered at Westside Elementary School on Tuesday morning, according to school officials.

The weapons were seized by the school administration and the school resource officer after officials said they received a report of the weapons on the property.

Officials said they are cooperating with the Roanoke City Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office during the investigation and disciplinary action will be taken if appropriate.

Counseling is available for students who need it. Instruction and testing will continue as normal, and classes will be dismissed at their usual time.