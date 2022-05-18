Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office names its first Black female captain

With her promotion, Deatria Muse becomes the first African American female Captain with the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office.

ROANOKE, Va. – Thanks to the award-winning film, the phrase “Hidden Figures” has become popular, and there is someone local who is a perfect example of that.

Her name is Deatria Muse.

“It is good being the first woman of color,” stated an excited Muse.

With her promotion, she becomes the first African American female captain with the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office.

“In my role, that’s what I plan to do: move with integrity, lead by example and be a role model. Plus, help my coworkers reach their next career goals and serve my community to the best of my ability,” said Muse.

Muse has 14 years of experience. She previously served as a Sergeant in the city jail before starting at the courthouse.

While she says she’s seen other leaders of color during her career, few were women.

To change that she is dedicated to bringing others along for the ride.

“I want to help somebody else reach their next career goal,” said Muse. “Believe in yourself. Never give up on your dreams. Speak to yourself and write your vision down and you just keep speaking it until it comes to pass, and it will.”

Her last name is Muse and she wants to be a muse for others.

“It can be tough at times, but if you’re a person who knows how to talk and treat people fairly, I think your job goes a lot smoother,” said Muse.