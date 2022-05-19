Falling Branch Elementary School students safe after brief shelter-in-place

Police say a McDonald's is secure after shots were fired Thursday morning.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Falling Branch Elementary School students are safe after a shooting led to shelter-in-place orders for about 10 minutes.

The shooting occurred at about 10 a.m. about two miles away from the school at the McDonalds on Roanoke Street, according to the Director Of Public Relations for the Town of Christiansburg.

Authorities say they arrived at the scene to find one person with a non-life-threatening self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Brenda Drake, Director of Communications and Community Relations at Montgomery County Public Schools, says students and staff were brought inside out of an abundance of caution, although there weren’t any implications that the suspect or weapon was near school property.

At this time, normal school operations have resumed.

Officials say the scene is secure, the weapon was recovered and assure us that there is no threat to the community.