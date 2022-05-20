Covington Police Department warns of TikTok challenge

COVINGTON, Va. – A warning from the Covington Police Department to be on the lookout for a dangerous TikTok challenge.

Police say the “Lug Nut Challenge” involves people loosening or stealing lug nuts off random cars and filming the owner as they drive away.

Covington Police Chief Chris Smith says his department received four reports within a 24-hour span relating to the challenge. Luckily, no one was hurt.

“Depending on how loose you release those lug nuts, initially you might be able to drive away but once you hit the interstate, you’re traveling at least 70 miles an hour. Where that becomes a major problem because once you’re doing that type of speed and a wheel falls off, you can have serious ramifications,” said Chief Smith.

Police urge residents to check their vehicles and say anyone connected with something like this will be charged.