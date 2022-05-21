90º

Regal offering $2 movie tickets for children’s movies this summer

Discounted tickets offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Regal Valley View Grande in Roanoke (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – Looking for something that’s budget-friendly and fun for the family? Well, you might want to consider hitting up a Regal Theater near you.

This summer, Regal is offering $2 movie tickets for children’s movies as part of its 2022 Summer Movie Express series.

You can purchase the discounted tickets for you and your little ones on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, starting as early as May 24 depending on your location.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, an organization that strives to help children reach their full potential through a variety of programs.

Here are the Regal Theater locations in our region:

  • Regal Valley View Grande - 4730 Valley View Blvd NW, Roanoke, VA 24012
  • Regal New River Valley & RPX - 110 New River Rd, Christiansburg, VA 24073
  • Regal River Ridge - 3411 Candlers Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502

You can find a list of showtimes on the Regal website.

