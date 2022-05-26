Hundreds of motorcycles honor veterans while on cross-country ‘Run for the Wall’ ride

One group is riding for a good cause.

BEDFORD, Va. – More than 300 motorcycles are riding for a good cause and made pitstops across our area Thursday, including one at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford.

It’s for the annual Run for the Wall event, where riders travel from California to Washington D.C.

The group started their journey on May 18 and is scheduled to arrive at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial this Saturday, May 28.

Its mission is to promote healing for veterans and their families and honor service members killed or missing in action.

“We ride for those who can’t. Our main objective is to bring awareness to people that don’t understand that there’s still over 81,000 [military members] that are unaccounted for in all wars,” said Bob Nelson, Southern route coordinator.

The event was postponed for the past two years due to COVID-19.