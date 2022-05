Here’s a photo of a possible funnel/tornado from Perrowville Rd.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – At least 20 homes and two mobile homes were damaged by severe weather in Bedford County.

Officials have confirmed that multiple trees were uprooted near Langford Lane.

At this time, the fire department, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and rescue crews are all out surveying homes for damage.

Authorities tell us that there are no reported injuries at this time.