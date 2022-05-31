Three minors arrested after meth, stolen guns and cash found inside Campbell County home

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Three minors were arrested after stolen guns, meth and thousands in cash were found inside of a Campbell County home, authorities said.

On May 26, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Central Virginia Drug and Gun Task Force executed a search warrant at 328 Winebarger Circle. Authorities said the three juveniles were taken into custody after an investigation.

Authorities said they confiscated meth, several stolen guns, one pound of marijuana and about $9,000 in cash from the home.

The minors were taken to the detention center where they were processed and help, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said further narcotics charges are pending on results from the state lab.