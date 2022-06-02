Amber Alerts will now show up right in your Instagram feed

Today, the social media platform is rolling out Amber Alerts on its feed

Amber Alerts, right in your Instagram feed.

On Wednesday, the social media platform rolled out Amber Alerts, which notifies users of missing kids in their area.

Meta teamed up with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as well as law enforcement for the initiative. Once an Amber Alert is issued, a post will be in the user’s Instagram feed that includes a picture and a link to alert police.

“We want to make sure that that missing child is returned safely and as quickly as we possibly can. So to the extent that we can cast a really wide net to make sure that we can help our law enforcement officials, that’s priority number one,” said Robert Traynham, a spokesperson for Meta.

The alerts will be available all across the United States and other countries as well.