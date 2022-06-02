Splash Valley prepared for a busy season of fun this summer

Jump into the fun at Splash Valley! T

ROANOKE, Va. – Jump into the fun at Splash Valley! The waterpark officially opened for the summer Memorial Day weekend. During the first weekend, the water park saw about 2,000 guests.

The facility features two 34-foot high slides, a current river, a children’s sprayground and more.

This summer, Splash Valley will have a number of events to keep you cool all summer long. Some of the special days on the calendar include:

June 9 - Honor Roll Day - Students who present their Honor Roll report card receive a free freezie pop.

June 10 - Teacher Appreciation Day: Teachers will receive a $7 admission with their ID Badge at the gate.

June 24 - Duck Day: If you find a duck in the Water Park, you can redeem it for a free ice cream cup.

July 7 - Family Fun Day: Families up to 5 receive $5 admission per person after 4 p.m. This includes a small drink and freezie pop.

July 29 - Health Care Worker Appreciation Day: Health care workers can receive $7 admission with their ID Badge at the gate.

Splash Valley is open every Thursday - Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The water park currently has about 60 lifeguards on staff, but they are always hiring. Lifeguards are Ellis certified and Splash Valley will offer the training for free. If you would like to apply, you can click here.