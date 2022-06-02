Virginia’s General Assembly passes two-year spending budget

The budget has moved to Youngkin's desk

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia’s General Assembly approved its two-year spending budget Wednesday, with less than 30 days before the new fiscal year begins.

The Commonwealth’s House of Delegates voted 93-2 and 88-7, while the Senate voted 35-1 and 32-4 — passing House Bills 29 and 30, respectively, after the two sides spent months at a standstill.

The bipartisan $224 billion total package includes nearly $4 billion in tax cuts.

It contains $19 billion for public education, as well as other investments for both K-12 and higher education.

Teachers and other state employees will receive pay raises, and the General Assembly also compromised on funding for more resource officers in schools.

However, the budget does not include the gas-tax holiday, which Gov. Glenn Youngkin expressed his anger over Wednesday morning.

“I am mightily frustrated with the Senate Democrats, who for whatever reason, don’t think that Virginians deserve a break,” said Youngkin.

On the other hand, Virginians will receive tax-relief rebate checks later this year. Individuals will receive $250 while couples will get $500.

Lawmakers also agreed to eliminate the state’s 1.5% grocery tax but are leaving a 1% local levy.

Standard deductibles will be raised by nearly 100% for individuals and couples.

Now, the legislation heads to the governor for his approval and signature.

“We’ve still got work to do to review the entire budget, because there’s 600 pages at the base and another 370 that came in the amendments, but the framework I’m really pleased with,” said Youngkin.

Once it reaches his desk, Youngkin has seven days to propose amendments.