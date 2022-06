Hundreds are in the dark Friday morning in the Hill City, according to the Appalachian Power.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Hundreds are in the dark Friday morning in the Hill City, according to Appalachian Power.

The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services says there is a reported power outage in College Hill, Garland Hill and Daniels Hill. If you come across a non-operational traffic light, treat it as a 4-way stop.

As of 10:28 a.m., 2,029 people in Lynchburg are without power.

