Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office to hold free shredding event on June 11

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re looking to get rid of some old mail and paper lying around the house, the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is here to help.

On Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the sheriff’s office will hold a free local shred and community vendor event.

It’ll take place in the parking lot of Goodwill Industries located at 2502 Melrose Ave.

You can bring up to three boxes/bags of paper. Local informational and for-profit vendors will also be on site.

Deputies want to remind residents that shredding is an important step in protecting sensitive information.