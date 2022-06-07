Delta Air Lines now offers non-stop flights from Roanoke to New York City

If you're looking to travel to the Big Apple, you now have more options

ROANOKE, Va. – Good news for anyone looking to go to the Big Apple! Delta Airlines now offers a direct flight from Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport to LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

The airline’s inaugural flight from New York to the Star City touched down Monday. Airport officials said the addition of this non-stop service complements flights they already offer.

“It’s fantastic. American Airlines already served the route non-stop. But now with Delta coming into the market, it gives customers and people in the region another option if they have loyalty or status with Delta or if they just want to try flying another carrier,” said Brad Boettcher, director of Marketing and air Service Development at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

The plane was greeted with a water cannon salute to commemorate the occasion.