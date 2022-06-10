74º

WWII Day Campers to Explore Normandy

Register by June 19 for annual camp at the National D-Day Memorial

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

Bedford, Va. – Ever dream of taking a day excursion to Normandy? Children can experience the history and culture of northern France, right here in Bedford, at this year’s WWII Day Camp at the National D-Day Memorial.

The Memorial’s team of educators will lead an array of fun, educational activities at sites across the Memorial. Campers will learn what life was like for Normans before, during, and after World War II.

A one-day camp for rising 1st-3rd graders is Monday, June 20. Registration for the one-day camp is $25, $20 for Memorial members. A three-day camp for rising 4th-6th graders runs Wednesday, June 22 – Friday, June 24. Registration for the three-day camp is $55, $50 for Memorial members. Camp hours are 9a.m.-1p.m. each day. Registration includes daily activities, snacks, and a t-shirt.

Registration is open until June 19. Payment is required at the time of registration. Register now online at www.dday.org/wwii-day-camp or by calling 540-586-3329. Email education@dday.org with questions.

