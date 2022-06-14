Virginia man arrested in Lynchburg in connection to double-murder

A Mathews County man was arrested in Lynchburg last week for allegedly killing two of his family members, according to the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Mathews County man was arrested in Lynchburg last week for allegedly killing two of his family members, according to the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Thomas Moore, of New Point, Virginia, has been charged with two counts of 1st-degree murder and two counts of using a knife in the commission of a felony.

Authorities say the investigation began on June 8 with the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office investigating a missing persons’ report involving a family of three in the New Point area of the county.

Investigators were told by family members that Adam, Melissa and Jonathan Moore hadn’t been since Monday, June 6. Authorities also discovered that a vehicle owned by Adam Moore was missing as well.

After deputies gained entry into the family’s home, they found the bodies of Melissa and Adam Moore, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities then obtained warrants for Moore’s arrest and charged him.

On Thursday, June 9, Moore’s vehicle was located in Lynchburg and he was arrested at about 11:47 p.m. without incident.

According to deputies, Moore is currently being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.