Blacksburg Town Council approves $13 million for affordable housing, trails, small business recovery

Blacksburg took a huge hit during the pandemic, but now leaders are focused on recovery

BLACKSBURG, Va. – An influx of cash is coming to Blacksburg.

On Tuesday, Town Council approved $13.3 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding for 11 projects.

Marcus Finley grew up in the area and saw how COVID-19 hurt Blacksburg.

“They need it. I think it’s a good thing,” said Finley.

Projects include food security, adding sidewalks, strengthening the region’s childcare workforce and improving trails like Meadowbrook Greenway and the Huckleberry trail.

Ad

A plus for Virginia Tech junior Caroline Reed.

“Going on the trails (and) seeing all the parents, families and dogs makes it feel more like home,” said Reed.

Four million dollars is set aside for affordable housing, which has been a major issue for the growing town.

“Really looking at serving the needs of our workforce. Not meant to be student housing,” said Kim Thurlow, the Housing and Community Development Initiatives Manager for the Town of Blacksburg.

The Small Business Co-op and Incubator will receive $1.75 million.

The town has to spend all $13 million by 2026.