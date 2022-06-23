89º

More than 3,000 without power after overnight storms in Southwest, Central Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of power outages in our region as of 10:29 a.m.

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Thousands are without power in Virginia after severe storms hit our region overnight. (AEP)

ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands are without power in Virginia after severe storms hit our region overnight.

Below are the worst outage areas in our region among the 3,392 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power:

  • Amherst - 799
  • Giles - 745
  • Pulaski - 522
  • Bedford - 371
  • Montgomery - 150
  • Bland - 139
  • Lynchburg - 106
  • Roanoke - 75
  • Nelson - 61
  • Russell - 54
  • Franklin - 28
  • Campbell - 23
  • Botetourt - 11
  • Wythe - 8
  • Carroll - Fewer than 5
  • Craig - Fewer than 5
  • Dickenson - Fewer than 5
  • Henry - Fewer than 5
  • Patrick - Fewer than 5
  • Pittsylvania - Fewer than 5

Appalachian Power says this is the third severe storm to disrupt its service in the past eight days.

Overall, the storm left more than 28,000 customers in the dark, including 23,000 in West Virginia, according to AEP.

At this time, crews are out working to restore service to customers.

Once it is clear how much damage was caused by the storms, officials will disclose an overall restoration estimate.

10 News will continue to update this article throughout the day

