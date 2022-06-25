Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine offer statement on Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

Washington, DC., – U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine released the following statement after President Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, landmark legislation to reduce gun violence, into law:

“Gun violence has scarred too many communities in Virginia and across the country. But today, for the first time in decades, meaningful legislation to curb gun violence has been signed into law. However, our fight to make our communities safer is not over. Success begets success, and today’s victory lays the foundation for more progress.”

The bipartisan proposal includes similar provisions to those proposed in Warner and Kaine’s Virginia Plan to Reduce Gun Violence, such as improving background checks, strengthening safeguards for victims of domestic violence, and incentivizing states to implement their own Extreme Risk Protection Orders to remove firearms from individuals who pose a high risk of harming themselves or others.

Full text of the bill is available here. A summary of the bill is available here.