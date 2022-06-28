Campbell County takes next step in $40 Million school renovation project

The high school was built in the 1960s, but hasn't had any major renovations since 1992.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Campbell County leaders are taking the next step in a $40 million project to upgrade one of its schools.

At Campbell County’s June 21 work session, the Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of an architect and construction manager to oversee renovations at Brookville High School.

We’re told it’s the largest high school in Campbell County.

The HVAC system is the top priority, but other details are still being finalized.

“We have not done the final design. The process we’re going to use is more of a design bill, where we pick an architect and a construction manager, then we sort of design it as we go,” said Clif Tweedy, deputy Campbell County administrator.

Construction is scheduled to begin in June 2023 and be completed by the Fall of 2025.